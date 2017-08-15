Police seek assistance over child approach

GRAFTON detectives are currently seeking assistance in relation to a adult male approaching a young child at the Fisher Park Hockey Fields, Oliver Street Grafton.

The child was approached between 6.30pm and 7pm on Monday August 14. There has been some reports on social media in relation to a particular vehicle being sighted at the venue, however investigators wish to keep an open mind and are seeking any information relating to suspicious behaviour sighted at the hockey fields between 6pm and 7pm.

They are urging anyone with information to either call the detectives at Grafton Police Station on (02) 6642 0222, Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/ Any information provided is treated in the strictest of confidence.

Police are reminding people they should not report crime information via our social media pages