Police concerned for welfare of missing woman

Sarah Leedham and Garry Fletcher were last seen at 8am today (Saturday 7 October 2017), in Glen Innes.

Sarah Leedham and Garry Fletcher were last seen at 8am today (Saturday 7 October 2017), in Glen Innes. NSW Police

UPDATE: Police are continuing the search for the two missing people.

NSW Police have released information stating they have serious concerns about the woman's welfare.

Sarah Leedham, 33, is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 160cm to 165cm tall, 60kg to 70kg with a medium build, a fair complexion, blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information in relation to this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or if you have information concerning their whereabouts, contact Triple Zero immediately.

BEFORE: Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man and woman believed to be travelling in Northern NSW.

Sarah Leedham and Garry Fletcher were last seen at 8am today, in Glen Innes.

Sarah Leedham, 33, is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 160cm to 165cm tall, 60kg to 70kg with a medium build, a fair complexion, blonde hair and blue eyes.

Garry Fletcher, 36, is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 177cm, 82kg, with a medium build, fair complexion and light brown hair. He has a beard and moustache.

Police do not have a description of their current vehicle.

Police have concerns for the welfare of Ms Leedham and ask that anyone who may have seen either person, or has information concerning their whereabouts to contact Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence. We remind people they should not report crime information via our Facebook and Twitter pages.