22°
News

Police concerned for welfare of missing woman

Sarah Leedham and Garry Fletcher were last seen at 8am today (Saturday 7 October 2017), in Glen Innes.
Sarah Leedham and Garry Fletcher were last seen at 8am today (Saturday 7 October 2017), in Glen Innes. NSW Police
Caitlan Charles
by

UPDATE: Police are continuing the search for the two missing people. 

NSW Police have released information stating they have serious concerns about the woman's welfare. 

Sarah Leedham, 33, is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 160cm to 165cm tall, 60kg to 70kg with a medium build, a fair complexion, blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information in relation to this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or if you have information concerning their whereabouts, contact Triple Zero immediately. 

 

BEFORE: Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man and woman believed to be travelling in Northern NSW.

Sarah Leedham and Garry Fletcher were last seen at 8am today, in Glen Innes.

Sarah Leedham, 33, is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 160cm to 165cm tall, 60kg to 70kg with a medium build, a fair complexion, blonde hair and blue eyes.

Garry Fletcher, 36, is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 177cm, 82kg, with a medium build, fair complexion and light brown hair. He has a beard and moustache.

Police do not have a description of their current vehicle.

Police have concerns for the welfare of Ms Leedham and ask that anyone who may have seen either person, or has information concerning their whereabouts to contact Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence. We remind people they should not report crime information via our Facebook and Twitter pages.

Topics:  glen innes missing

Grafton Daily Examiner
Reports of child indecently assaulted in Valley

Reports of child indecently assaulted in Valley

Police area appealing for information following reports a child was indecently assaulted in the Clarence Valley

Hayden battles the rain to claim Pro-Am

UNLUCKY: Queensland professional Brett Rankin slaps a drive down the fairway during the Monty Conderman Memorial Pro-Am at Grafton Golf Course.

Queensland professional claims Monty Conderman Memorial Pro-Am.

Highway now clear from earlier crash

Two car accident on the Pacific Highway

Motorist should use caution on highway north of Grafton

Sunrise doesn't bring power for many Valley residents

Power is still out in various place across the Clarence Valley.

Many Valley residents are still without power

Local Partners