Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Police are seeking dashcam footage in relation to an alleged child abduction
Queensland Police are seeking dashcam footage in relation to an alleged child abduction
Crime

Police seek dashcam video after alleged abduction

by Cloe Read
15th Dec 2018 6:57 AM

POLICE are calling for any dashcam footage related to the alleged abduction of a seven-year-old girl at North Lakes on Saturday, December 8.

Detectives are seeking footage of a 2007 white Mitsubishi Lancer between 8am and 4pm.

Police are interested in footage from North Lakes Boulevard, Anzac Avenue, Plantation Drive, Bergin Street, Prospect Street, Old Gympie Road, Dakabin, Bruce Highway (both north and south directions) between Deception Bay Road exit and Pumicestone Road exit and Pumicestone Road, Elimbah.

Members of the public who have relevant dashcam footage or information are urged to contact police.

More Stories

Show More
child abduction dashcam editors picks kmart north lakes sex assault video

Top Stories

    Grafton desperate for mental health unit: Cansdell

    premium_icon Grafton desperate for mental health unit: Cansdell

    Health 'Everyone thinks I'm bullet proof, and I like to think I am too it's the typical male bravado but there are times I wanted to break down and cry but I couldn't'

    Christmas concert truly delightful

    premium_icon Christmas concert truly delightful

    News Clarence River Dance Academy shines on stage

    Clarence Valley youth making a difference

    premium_icon Clarence Valley youth making a difference

    News Artists, youth advocates and CEOs on our Youth Power 10

    Christmas lights map: Where to see street displays

    premium_icon Christmas lights map: Where to see street displays

    News Your guide with map for 40+ streets with lights in the Valley.

    Local Partners