Police seek drivers of two vehicles following fatal crash

The Ford Escape ran off the road and hit a tree Saturday afternoon. Photo: Frank Redward

POLICE are seeking to speak to the drivers of two vehicles who may have witnessed the events leading up to the fatal crash north of Coffs Harbour that claimed the life of a 29-year-old woman.

The single-vehicle crash involving a Ford Escape took place before 4pm on Saturday on the Pacific Hwy at Moonee Beach.

Police said the car had left the road and travelled down an embankment before hitting a tree and killing the woman, who was sitting in the front passenger seat.

The driver, a 70-year-old woman, as well as two children aged three and eight were freed from the vehicle and taken to Coffs Harbour Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The three-year-old child has since been flown to the Children's Hospital at Westmead for further treatment.

Officer attached to the Coffs Clarence Police District as well as the Metropolitan Crash Investigation Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash and are calling for dashcam footage.

They are also wishing to speak to the drivers of two vehicles and are calling for public assistance to identify them.

This includes a white sedan which was seen slowing down to allow a small yellow hatchback to enter the driving lane from the breakdown area.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage that may assist to identify the drivers of the two vehicles are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.