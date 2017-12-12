Police seek help to find Coutts Crossing man

Police are searching for information on the where about of a Coutts Crossing man

Police are appealing for public assistance after a Coutts Crossing man's belongings were found at Dalmorton.

Scott Payne, 34, was last seen leaving a home at Coutts Crossing, 20km south of Grafton, on Wednesday 29 November 2017. Police believe Mr Payne could have been walking in the area.

His 4WD and personal items were found at Dalmorton, 60km west of Coutts Crossing, two days later (Friday 1 December 2017); however, there have been no sightings of Mr Payne since.

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 180cm to 185cm tall, with a thin build, brown hair and hazel eyes. Mr Payne has a full beard and moustache.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident should call Grafton Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/ Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence. We remind people they should not report crime information via our social media pages.