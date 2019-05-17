Menu
Police are seeking assistance to find this South Grafton man.
Breaking

Police seek help to find missing South Grafton man

Kathryn Lewis
by
17th May 2019 12:12 PM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a man missing from South Grafton.

Rhyce Muddle, aged 20, was last seen by family about 10.30pm on Thursday.

He advised family that he would be going fishing in Wooli. His last known location was Bent Street South Grafton at 11pm.

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, fair complexion, thin build, 170cm-175cm tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He is known to frequent Grafton, Wooli, Coffs Harbour, Ulmarra, Maclean, Bom Bom and Jackadgery and is believed to be driving a 1995 White Holden Commodore V8 utility bearing NSW registration CMN42G.

 

Police are seeking assistance to find this South Grafton man.
Anyone who believes they may have seen Rhyce, or know of his whereabouts, should contact Grafton police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

 

Police are seeking assistance to find this South Grafton man.
