Police seek information on highway car fire

A utility was competed gutted by fire early Sunday morning near Eight Mile Lane.

A utility was competed gutted by fire early Sunday morning near Eight Mile Lane. Adam Hourigan

Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time.

POLICE are calling for information on a car fire in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Along with Rural Fire Service they attended the car fire on the intersection of Eight Mile Lane and the Pacific Highway, but the utility was gutted.

Duty officer Acting Inspector Darren Williams said the vehicle was registered and the owner of the vehicle was contacted but the cause of the unlderlying cause of the blaze is still unknown.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers or the Grafton Police Station.

Meantime, double demerits continue until midnight tomorrow and although the long weekend road toll stands at three, no serious incidents have been reported in the Clarence Valley. Police are urging motorists to take care during the busy holiday season.