Police seek man over indecent assault of girl in Yamba

POLICE are appealing for information following reports a child was indecently assaulted by an unknown man in Yamba.

Detectives from the State Crime Command's Child Abuse Squad commenced an investigation after receiving a report a 12-year-old girl was indecently assaulted while shopping on July 13.

Investigators were told the girl was approached by an unknown man and indecently assaulted while at a shop on Treelands Drive, Yamba, about 11.30am.

As investigations continue, detectives are appealing to identify a man who they believe may be able to assist with inquiries.

The man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged in his 50s or 60s, about 160-165cm tall, with a solid build and a large stomach; short, untidy, light-brown hair, which was greying at the temples, wrinkled face, and a large nose.

He was last seen wearing a brown/tan-coloured jacket with a white woollen collar, a red jumper and light-coloured long pants.

It is believed he may have left the area as a passenger in a silver sedan.

Anyone who knows the man, or who has information that may assist investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

The Child Abuse Squad is comprised of detectives who are specially trained to investigate crimes against children, including sexual assault, physical abuse and serious cases of neglect.

Anyone with concerns about suspected child abuse or exploitation should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/