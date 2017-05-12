23°
News

Police seize firearms, drugs in South Grafton search

Clair Morton
| 12th May 2017 1:42 PM
EXHIBIT: Police have seized drugs, firearms and ammunition during a search of a house in Bligh St, South Grafton.
EXHIBIT: Police have seized drugs, firearms and ammunition during a search of a house in Bligh St, South Grafton. NSW Police

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A SOUTH Grafton man with possible links to outlaw motorcycle gangs has been taken into custody over drug and firearm charges.

Coffs/Clarence crime manager Detective Inspector Darren Jameson said the 35-year-old was arrested by police on Thursday evening in relation to an alleged assault on a female at a home in Bligh St, South Grafton on May 9.

Subsequently, police searched the home about 7.30pm on Thursday.

"During the course of the search, police located large quantities of MDMA (ecstasy), crystal methamphetamine and cannabis," Det Insp Jameson said.

"These drugs have a potential street value of almost $20,000."

Also located in a shed on the premises was a .36-76 calibre rifle, a shortened .22 calibre rifle, and firearm ammunition.

 

EXHIBIT: Police have seized drugs, firearms and ammunition during a search of a house in Bligh St, South Grafton.
EXHIBIT: Police have seized drugs, firearms and ammunition during a search of a house in Bligh St, South Grafton. NSW Police

Yesterday, the accused man appeared in Grafton Local Court, charged with assault occasioning bodily harm, two counts of supply of a prohibited drug, one count of drug possession and several offences relating to the unauthorised possession of firearms and ammunition.

He has been bail refused to re-appear on Monday.

Det Insp Jameson said investigations were ongoing. "We are currently investigating possible links to outlaw motorcycle gangs," he said.

"This is good investigative work by the Target Action Group in Grafton and continues our focus in relation to high risk offenders and those that continue to supply prohibited drugs in the community.

"We will be relentless in our pursuit to ensuring a safe community is achieved through a significant reduction in the availability of dangerous drugs like cannabis, ice and other illicit substances."

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  arrest coffs clarence local area command drugs firearms outlaw motocrycle gangs south grafton

Bonnie's blooming good Mother's Day flowers

Bonnie's blooming good Mother's Day flowers

Four times the flowers go out the door in the past week leading up to Mum's day.

Huge plane takes a tour of Valley

Gail O'Driscoll said she was lucky enough to snap this low flying plane on this morning which seemed to be following the river up the valley.

Did you see the enormous plane?

Kara's doing the hard yards to battle youth suicide

Former Grafton cricketer Kara Sutherland pounding the treadmill to raise money and awareness for suicide prevention.

Treadmill marathon for suicide prevention coming to Grafton.

Police seize firearms, drugs in South Grafton search

EXHIBIT: Police have seized drugs, firearms and ammunition during a search of a house in Bligh St, South Grafton.

Investigation over possible links to outlaw motorcycle gangs

Local Partners

Huge plane takes a tour of Valley

A huge plane flew over parts of the Lower Clarence this morning.

Extra pressure not helpful for students

Nicole Lancaster with daughter Isabelle - talking about new NAPLAN standards.

"The best thing kids can do is try their best.”

2017 Junior Jacaranda Queen entries now open

The 2016 Junior Queens party, Karen Hackett, Junior Director, Princess Kate Smith, Queen Maeve Dougherty, Arianna Schmajster , Chloe Hallam, Faith Sullivan, Annelise Uren and Chloe Hackett having a ball during the Jacaranda Festival.

Entries now open for the 2017 Junior Jacaranda Queen

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

Get a free photo taken with your mum

Have a free Mother's Day photo taken at Grafton Shoppingworld today, tomorrow and on Sunday

A present your mum can keep forever

The Red Pill: Netflix says no, Nimbin says yes

NETFLIX refused to carry controversial documentary The Red Pill. The film will be screened in Nimbin on May 19.

Weird explanation over ‘great Logie robbery’

Samuel Johnson’s silver Logie is seen just hours before it was stolen in a Melbourne pub.

Man who stole Samuel Johnson’s Logie painted a ‘heartless thief’.

Catweazle star Geoffrey Bayldon dead at 93

Catweazle star Geoffrey Bayldon has died at the age of 93.

Instagram's sexiest couple announce break up

Byron Bay artist, model and stylist Sally Mustang.

Newsletters described most intimate, sexual moments together

How much Kim Kardashian can make from one post

Kim Kardashian West ahs beefed up security for events following a robbery where several men held her at gunpoint.

Ever wondered how much the Kardashians make on social media?

Kidman’s super awkward cooking segment

Nicole Kidman did not enjoy a cooking segment on Ellen's talk show.

Nicole Kidman spits out food during cooking segment on Ellen.

Bow Wow responds to Instagram plane controversy

The picture that launched a million memes.

Rapper in viral plane photo speaks out: ‘Method to my madness’.

Lot 11 Stockmans Rest - 5491m2

Lot 11 off Rosella Road Stockmans Rest, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land Stockmans Rest is a small acreage subdivision in the increasingly popular rural ... $159,000

Stockmans Rest is a small acreage subdivision in the increasingly popular rural residential area of Gulmarrad. This 8 lot subdivision offers a variety of blocks of...

Lot 6 Stockmans Rest - 4001m2

Lot 6 off Rosella Road Stockmans Rest, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land Stockmans Rest is a small acreage subdivision in the increasingly popular rural ... $164,000

Stockmans Rest is a small acreage subdivision in the increasingly popular rural residential area of Gulmarrad. This 8 lot subdivision offers a variety of blocks of...

Lot 9 Stockmans Rest - 3.75 hectares

Lot 9 off Rosella Road Stockmans Rest, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land Stockmans Rest is a small acreage subdivision in the increasingly popular rural ... $179,000

Stockmans Rest is a small acreage subdivision in the increasingly popular rural residential area of Gulmarrad. This 8 lot subdivision offers a variety of blocks of...

Lot 82 - 874.5 m2 - Columbus Estate Townsend

Lot 82 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

Residential Land Agents Comment: Lot 82 - 874.5 m2 Corner block with two street ... $152,000

Agents Comment: Lot 82 - 874.5 m2 Corner block with two street frontages, whilst size is applicable for subdivision the easement at the front could make it...

All You Need and More at a Great Price

18 - 20 Havelock St, Lawrence 2460

House 4 2 2 $359,000

With motivated vendors don’t let this one slip through your fingers. This solid low set 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom family home set on 1996m2 and has a lot to offer.

Where your Beach House meets the National Park

17 Hibiscus Avenue, Brooms Head 2463

House 3 2 3 $640,000

The picturesque beach side village of Brooms Head maintains the purity and beauty of the North Coast holiday lifestyle that has been enjoyed for generations over...

The Natural Paradise that is Secret Hollow

Lot 11 Old Murrayville Road, Ashby Heights 2463

House 2 1 2 $450,000

This 47 acre property affectionately known by the owners as Secret Hollow offers such privacy it has to be seen to be believed. As you cruise through the...

Rare 3/4 Acre Block in Town

20 The Glen, Maclean 2463

Residential Land There are not too many blocks of this size available let alone ... $128,000

There are not too many blocks of this size available let alone at such an attractive price. Located in an area of high quality, modern housing and has the ability...

Lifestyle Plus Income

45 Queen Street, Grafton 2460

House 2 3 SALE

The location of this property is just unbeatable, located just two blocks from the main street of Grafton and in prime position for future growth with the Grafton...

Investors dream property available in Maclean central.

2/13 Rannoch Avenue, Maclean 2463

Town House 3 2 1 $350,000

Rannoch Avenue is a very important location for many residents in Maclean. Not only does it provide one of the best locations to reside, it is also where many of...

108 storey high rise city to include own university

First look at the Imperial Square supertower project at Southport.

You could be born, learn and grow old in tallest building

A little slice of Bali on the northern beaches

RESORT LIVING: This Corindi Beach home takes inspiration from Bali.

An Asian-inspired house is causing quite a stir on the Coffs Coast.

Tabulam's $48M bridge one step closer

Tabulam Bridge.

Contracts now open for key jobs

Aged care facility helps free up housing market

LOVING IT: New Clarence Village on Queen residents Athol and Jan Green moved into unit 1 in the complex a month ago after moving out of the their home of 51 years in South Grafton.

Encouraging people into aged care could ease housing shortage

Yamba lifestyle without breaking the bank

5 places to rent in Yamba for $300 per week or less

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!