Police seize firearms, drugs in South Grafton search

EXHIBIT: Police have seized drugs, firearms and ammunition during a search of a house in Bligh St, South Grafton.

A SOUTH Grafton man with possible links to outlaw motorcycle gangs has been taken into custody over drug and firearm charges.

Coffs/Clarence crime manager Detective Inspector Darren Jameson said the 35-year-old was arrested by police on Thursday evening in relation to an alleged assault on a female at a home in Bligh St, South Grafton on May 9.

Subsequently, police searched the home about 7.30pm on Thursday.

"During the course of the search, police located large quantities of MDMA (ecstasy), crystal methamphetamine and cannabis," Det Insp Jameson said.

"These drugs have a potential street value of almost $20,000."

Also located in a shed on the premises was a .36-76 calibre rifle, a shortened .22 calibre rifle, and firearm ammunition.

Yesterday, the accused man appeared in Grafton Local Court, charged with assault occasioning bodily harm, two counts of supply of a prohibited drug, one count of drug possession and several offences relating to the unauthorised possession of firearms and ammunition.

He has been bail refused to re-appear on Monday.

Det Insp Jameson said investigations were ongoing. "We are currently investigating possible links to outlaw motorcycle gangs," he said.

"This is good investigative work by the Target Action Group in Grafton and continues our focus in relation to high risk offenders and those that continue to supply prohibited drugs in the community.

"We will be relentless in our pursuit to ensuring a safe community is achieved through a significant reduction in the availability of dangerous drugs like cannabis, ice and other illicit substances."