Police send thanks to Minnie Water community

Cherie Dawson has been missing from Minnie Water since 9am on Monday.

COFFS/Clarence Police have sent 'a big shout out' to the Minnie Water community for their assistance and support during the search for a woman who had gone missing in the area.

Mother-of-two Cherie Dawson was located two days after she disappeared from a house in Hiawatha St on Monday, July 17.

"She was located safe and well on Wednesday thanks to an overwhelming response from the local community with boots on the ground assisting with the search from SES, RFS and local town folk," the police statement said.

"Transport, food and supplies were graciously donated to support the 60 men and women who were scouring the area.

"Huge thanks also to the 'stranger' who donated money to the Minnie Water General Store to help pay for the large order of sandwiches which kept our searchers going throughout the day.

"You are a special community and your spirit and contribution was very much appreciated. Thank you, we couldn't have done it without you."