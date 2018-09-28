Police set to be out in force this long weekend

Police will be targeting anti-social behaviour and alcohol-related violence this long weekend.

POLICE will be out in force this long weekend, with alcohol-related violence and anti-social behaviour in their sights.

Operation Pariac will see additional general duties and specialist police focus on public areas and licensed premises until Monday October 1 to ensure patron and venue compliance.

The operation will take place across regional NSW this weekend, including the Coffs/Clarence Police District.

Northern Region Commander, Assistant Commissioner Max Mitchell said this type of operation reinforces to the community their safety remains the number one priority of the NSW Police Force.

"Anti-social behaviour and other public-order incidents tend to increase when more people are out and about. We will be out in force to deter any bad behaviour this long weekend," Assistant Commissioner Assistant Commissioner Mitchell said.

"Our focus is to keep people safe. No one should be worried about being harassed - or worse - by those who have had too much to drink.

"Know your limits and make sure you drink responsibly; you could end up affecting not only your life, but someone else's."

NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Regional Field Operations Gary Worboys said people need to take personal responsibility when drinking and remember there are consequences to their actions.

"Excessive drinking can lead to poor behaviour and bad choices. When this sort of behaviour starts, make no mistake, police will step in and act," Deputy Commissioner Worboys said.

"Alcohol-related violence or anti-social behaviour is completely unacceptable and police will continue to take a zero-tolerance approach.

"We aren't trying to stop people from having a good time; it's about looking out for yourself, your family and your friends, to ensure there are many more good times in the future."

Early this year, Operation Pariac saw more than 50 charges laid, while four people were detected with breach of bail/warrants. More than 30 people were detected with drugs, over 60 people were issued with move on directions and 11 people were involved in assaults.