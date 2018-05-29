Grisly construction site find

Police have set up a crime scene at Gladesville site on Jordan Street after the body of the woman was found shortly before 7am. Picture: Stock

Police have set up a crime scene at Gladesville site on Jordan Street after the body of the woman was found shortly before 7am. Picture: Stock

A WOMAN'S body has been discovered at a multi-story construction site in Sydney's northwest this morning.

Police have set up a crime scene at the Gladesville site on Jordan Street after the body of the woman was found shortly before 7am.

Officers from Ryde Police Area Command have started investigations and detectives will be canvassing the area this morning.

Police said it was not known if the death was suspicious, and they are appealing for anyone with information to contact Ryde Police or Crime Stoppers.

People can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Gladesville: A woman's body has been discovered at a multi-storey construction site. Police have set up a crime scene and detectives are canvassing the area after they were called at about 7am. #7News pic.twitter.com/AE3JubtUOB — 7 News Sydney (@7NewsSydney) May 28, 2018

More to come.