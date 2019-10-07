Police sharpen focus after second fatality on highway

The scene of a four vehicle crash on the Pacific highway at Harwood on Sunday 6/10/19.

AFTER yet another tragic death on the Pacific Highway police are sharpening their focus.

Despite repeated warnings from Police the holiday road toll continues to rise, with the latest accident at Harwood claiming the life of a female driver.

Acting Inspector Kingsley Chapman reiterated calls to slow down and take care - especially in areas affected by road works - and said accidents such as these had an affect on all emergency services.

"It can be frustrating from a police point of view because we have to deal with such traumatic incidences and it does take a toll on the emergency services involved.”

"It is not pleasant and not something we want to witness each day.”

Insp. Kingsley said police would be targeting high risk areas along the Pacific highway and warned drivers to stick to the reduced speed limits.

"Particularly the area (of roadworks) north of Grafton there will be a heavy police presence.”

"Reduced speed limits are there for a reason, because there is an increased risk.”

The accident at Harwood on Sunday resulted in the death of the female driver of a silver sedan which is believed to have crossed onto the wrong side of the road, colliding with oncoming traffic.

The crash involved three cars and and SUV towing a caravan.

A spokesperson for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service said two helicopters were tasked to the scene due to the number of people injured.

An eight-year-old girl was then flown to Gold Coast University Hospital suffering from "multiple traumatic injuries” and five others were transported by road to Lismore Base hospital with serious injuries.

The crash caused the closure of the Pacific Highway for several hours as officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District and the Crash Investigation Unit launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

As inquiries continued, anyone with information or dashcam footage from the area, is urged to come forward.

The accident follows another serious crash in the Clarence Valley which occurred on Friday night and claimed the life of a 32-year-old woman believed to be from Lismore.