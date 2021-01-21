Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Police shoot dead knife-wielding man

by Anthony Piovesan
21st Jan 2021 12:40 PM
Police have shot dead a man wielding a knife following a terrifying armed carjacking in the state’s east on Thursday morning.
Police have shot dead a man wielding a knife following a terrifying armed carjacking in the state’s east on Thursday morning.

Police have shot dead a man wielding a knife following a terrifying armed carjacking in Victoria's east on Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the incident at the intersection of Baths Road and Strzelecki Highway at Mirboo North about 7.40am.

Investigators were told a man armed with a knife made threats to another man, before stealing his silver Audi station wagon.

Police then received reports of a vehicle, believed to be the stolen Audi, driving erratically in the Drouin area shortly before 9am.

Police have shot a knife-wielding man following a pursuit in Drouin. Picture: Reid Buttler/ 9News.
Police have shot a knife-wielding man following a pursuit in Drouin. Picture: Reid Buttler/ 9News.


Officers attempted to stop the car before it collided.

It is believed the man then produced an "edged weapon" and was shot by police.

"The man has since died," a Victoria Police spokesperson said.

"The investigation is in its infancy, detectives from the Homicide Squad will investigate to determine the exact circumstances on behalf of the Coroner, which will be oversighted by Professional Standards Command, as per standard protocol when a police firearm is discharged."

Anyone who witnessed the incident should phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Police shoot dead knife-wielding man

More Stories

crime editors picks victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council responds to Yamba roundabout work traffic delays

        Premium Content Council responds to Yamba roundabout work traffic delays

        Council News The contractor involved in constructing two roundabouts on Yamba Rd has been taken to task over traffic delays after work started earlier this week

        • 21st Jan 2021 12:00 PM
        How one woman is bringing together the Clarence's sisterhood

        Premium Content How one woman is bringing together the Clarence's sisterhood

        News ‘It can be pretty isolating living in a rural area but it’s good to see many women...

        Negligent driving conviction for woman over horror crash

        Premium Content Negligent driving conviction for woman over horror crash

        Crime After being lucky to survive a serious crash in 2019, a Coutts Crossing woman has...

        Grafton golfers ready to tee up for The Longest Day

        Premium Content Grafton golfers ready to tee up for The Longest Day

        Golf Next week golfers will pick up their clubs at take to Grafton District Golf Club...