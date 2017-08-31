Man shot dead by police was armed with 'samurai sword'

THE daughter of a man armed with a samurai sword who was shot dead by police in the NSW Central Tablelands has described him as her "hero".

Officers were called to a home in Kelso, near Bathurst, about 7pm after concerns were raised for the man's welfare.

A police spokesman said the man, identified at Ian Fackender, 47, was shot shortly after police arrived.

Ian Fackender was shot dead by police at Kelso.

Mr Fackender, who has a history of mental illness, was wielding a samurai sword and lunged at police. Officers tried to taser him twice before opening fire.

His daughter Karra described Mr Fackender as her "knight in shining armour".

"My hero ... no matter what you were always there for me to pick me up even when you were feeling blue," she wrote on Facebook today.

She said her father had taught her how to be a better person.

"You'll always be in my heart."

"Residents in the Kelso area where there was a fatal police shooting say they're shocked and that it's usually a quiet area" Picture: Gavin Coote / Twitter

Mr Fackender's brother Mark described the circumstances as "unfortunate".

"Love you always my bro, gone but never forgotten," he wrote on Facebook.

Mr Fackender's aunt Pamela Aleckson also paid tribute.

"My heart is breaking for our beautiful young man I will hold many cherished memories of a special and kind hearted person will miss you nephew. Loving thoughts and prayers," she wrote.

An investigation will now determine what led to the death. Picture: Top Notch Video

A critical incident investigation will now examine all circumstances surrounding the incident.

The dramatic incident was captured on police radio. A female officer can be heard calling in the shooting: "We've got a male down, he's been shot".

"We need an ambulance urgently."

A male voice then states: "All police have been accounted for ... none injured."

Police at the scene in Kelso, following the fatal shooting of man. Picture: Top Notch Video

Police were at the back door of the premises, talking or trying to talk to the man at the time of the shooting, police have confirmed.

"Officers felt threatened to a significant degree that they used a number of tactical options, ultimately resorting to the use of their firearms," Assistant Commissioner and Western Region Commander Geoff McKechnie told reporters in Bathurst on Thursday morning.

"Again subject of the investigation, there were other tactical options deployed but probably weren't as effectively as they possibly could have been," he said.

"Again at this stage it's all part of the inquiry that the police were at the back door of the premises talking or trying to talk to the man.

"No there was no one else in that house."

A helicopter leaves the scene after a man was shot dead by police. Picture: Brian Van De Wakker

The man who was known to police, was alone at the home, and an "object" was involved in the confrontation, Mr McKechnie said.

He said the officers used a number of tactical options before resorting to the use of their firearms.

"I believe their actions ... in many ways are commendable as well as what I would say justified," Mr McKechnie said.

He also said it was a difficult time for the officers involved and the family of the man.

"There's family out there this morning that are grieving the loss of a son, a brother perhaps, a relative so our thoughts are certainly with those people as well," he said.

It's the third fatal shooting by NSW police in six weeks.

On August 6, officers shot a knife-wielding man at Grafton in northern NSW. On July 26, officers shot dead 30-year-old Danukul Mokmool at Central Station in Sydney after he lunged at them with scissors.

Critical incident investigations are being held into each shooting.