Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A file image of the Ruby Princess docking at Port Kembla
A file image of the Ruby Princess docking at Port Kembla
Crime

Police sift through Ruby Princess surveys

17th Apr 2020 12:50 PM

More than 5600 people will be sent online questionnaires regarding the ill-fated Ruby Princess cruise ship as part of what may be one of NSW Police's biggest ever investigations.

The 2647 passengers who disembarked the Ruby Princess in Sydney on March 19, as well as the 2995 passengers on the preceding voyage which docked on March 8, will next week receive the questionnaire on what they saw and heard during the cruises.

Police will then conduct interviews with those who give noteworthy responses.

Passengers who arrived home from the second Ruby Princess voyage to New Zealand were permitted to disembark without adequate health checks. The ship is connected to 19 COVID-19 deaths to date.

Authorities handling the probe are investigating if criminal negligence took place by operator Princess Cruises or Ruby Princess crew members in the March 19 disembarkation of the ship, as well as any failures of NSW or Commonwealth departments.

A special commission of inquiry overseen by barrister Bret Walker SC is running in parallel to the police probe, while a coronial inquest remains a possibility.

Mr Walker's inquiry is expected to finalise before the NSW Police probe.

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 cruise ship death cruise ship travel editors picks investigation outbreak pandemic quarantine ruby princess

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        An out-of-the-box solution for local youth

        premium_icon An out-of-the-box solution for local youth

        News To prepare for after the coronavirus era, youth hubs and indigenous programs have been funded

        Baby among 29 new NSW cases; $165m lifeline to airlines

        Baby among 29 new NSW cases; $165m lifeline to airlines

        News Govt backs Virgin, Qantas with$165m to support domestic flights

        Netball hopeful as July return remains on the cards

        premium_icon Netball hopeful as July return remains on the cards

        Netball Netball NSW announce plans to return to competition in the middle of the year.

        IN COURT: Three people facing Maclean court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Three people facing Maclean court today

        Crime Here's a list of everyone appearing in court today