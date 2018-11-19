Police sniper on croc watch as divers search for evidence

Police snipers and wildlife rangers watch for crocodiles as divers search for evidence in Moody Creek. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN

Police snipers and wildlife rangers watch for crocodiles as divers search for evidence in Moody Creek. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN

A SHARPSHOOTER with a loaded high-powered rifle was keeping watch on the banks of a Bungalow waterway while police divers search through the muck for evidence.

The sniper has been stationed for hours on the banks of Moody Creek, near the corner of Marshall and Dalton Sts, as two Brisbane-based members of the Diving Unit scour the muddy waterway.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed the marksmen were on crocodile watch but would not reveal further details about the search.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service officers were also onsite.

The Cairns Post asked for details about the search and whether it was related to the unsolved murder of 24-year-old Woree woman Toyah Cordingley.

Divers scour through the creek for mystery evidence. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN

"Police cannot provide any further information due to operational reasons," was the response.

Ms Cordingley was found dead on Wangetti Beach on Monday, October 22, sparking a month-long manhunt that has so far failed to result in any arrests.

Police will not reveal whether the search relates to the unsolved murder of Toyah Cordingley.

The Far North Queensland community has rallied behind the investigation, most recently resulting in a bumper sticker campaign pleading with anybody with information to contact Crime Stoppers.

More than 200 volunteers "reclaimed" the secluded beach as a safe space earlier this month, using metal detectors and digging through sand in an effort to uncover evidence about Toyah's killer.

Wildlife management officers keep an eye on the waterway. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN

Nothing of interest was found.

Residents also formed a human chain along the beach where the young pharmacy worker was found dead as another solidarity on November 11.

Anyone with information about Toyah's homicide is urged to get in contact with police via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.