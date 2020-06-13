Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A molotov cocktail was thrown at a police station.
A molotov cocktail was thrown at a police station.
Crime

Police station fire-bombed by molotov cocktail

by KASEY WILKINS
13th Jun 2020 10:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The Launceston Police Station was hit by a molotov cocktail late Friday night, with officers saying it put lives at serious risk.

About 10.50pm, the weapon was thrown into the rear car park of the station.

No one was harmed as a result of the incident and the item self-extinguished a short time later, however the building sustained smoke and fire damage.

Tasmania Police is investigating the incident. Anyone with information about the incident can contact Tasmania Police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000 or crimestopperstas.com.au.

Originally published as Police station attacked with molotov cocktail

crime fire bomb police

Just In

    Cop flashes white power symbol

    Cop flashes white power symbol
    • 13th Jun 2020 10:46 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID-19 recovery corner: Gym puts in hard yards to reopen

        premium_icon COVID-19 recovery corner: Gym puts in hard yards to reopen

        Business AWARD-WINNING businesses share insights into business resilience, recovery and transformation since COVID-19 in this new weekly series in The Daily Examiner.

        Rex fallout deepens as councillor slapped with code breach

        premium_icon Rex fallout deepens as councillor slapped with code breach

        News Public apology could be all it takes to keep airline in Clarence

        HALVES: Vote for Clarence Dream Team playmakers

        premium_icon HALVES: Vote for Clarence Dream Team playmakers

        Rugby League Who pulls the strings in the rugby league team of the decade?

        THANKS AUNTY JUNE: Shoulder of support in the face of crime

        premium_icon THANKS AUNTY JUNE: Shoulder of support in the face of crime

        Community ‘I always say to them you’re the only one that can change things.’ Program helps...