Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Did you see or have information about this incident in 2018?
Did you see or have information about this incident in 2018?
News

Police still looking for clues following fatal crash

26th Apr 2019 8:16 AM

Strike Force KIOWA has re-appealed for assistance in locating the occupants of a truck, that may be able to provide information regarding a fatal motor vehicle crash near Grafton in 2018.

About 7.45pm on Sunday, December 9, 2018 a vehicle was travelling south on the Pacific Highway, Glenugie, when it left the road, crashed through a fence, and rolled. Two men in the car died at the scene. A female passenger was also injured in the crash.

Can you identify this truck?
Can you identify this truck? Coffs/Clarence Police

A nearby traffic camera south of the location showed an Isuzu Pantech Truck travelling down the Pacific Highway near the time of the incident.

Police believe the occupants of the truck may be able to assist with their inquiries.

Anyone who recognises the vehicle is urged to contact Grafton Police on 66420222.

clarence valley crash fatal grafton truck crash
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    SIGNING ON: Former Rebel one step closer to league dream

    premium_icon SIGNING ON: Former Rebel one step closer to league dream

    Rugby League FORMER South Grafton Rebels forward Lewis Cooper has made two big signings since moving to Sydney to chase an opportunity to play top-grade rugby league

    Get down and ugly on the greens, bowlings for good cause

    Get down and ugly on the greens, bowlings for good cause

    Offbeat Love some down-market dress up? Then get along to Bad Taste bowls.

    Anzac Day brings family together for special day

    premium_icon Anzac Day brings family together for special day

    Community It was special day for a family where service has become a tradition

    Age not wearying for this veteran believed to be our oldest

    premium_icon Age not wearying for this veteran believed to be our oldest

    News At 99 Henry Corky Caldwell has outlived all his mates.