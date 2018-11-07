Police still working to identify man killed in Oakey crash

Emergency services on scene of the crash in Oakey on Monday morning.

POLICE are continuing to investigate a fatal crash that occurred near Oakey in the early hours of Monday morning.

A Queensland Police spokesman said police were still working to identify the body of the victim, believed to be a man in his 20s.

Initial investigations indicate prior to 1.40am, a vehicle travelling on Oakey Crosshill Rd collided with a power pole.

The crash was one of three fatal accidents on Queensland roads yesterday.

RACQ spokesperson Clare Hunter said the loss of life was a stark reminder of the dangers on the road.

"Three more families are grieving the loss of loved ones today and it is truly heartbreaking," Ms Hunter said.

"Every death is tragic - and it's even more shocking to hear three people were killed within hours of one another."

Ms Hunter urged all those on the road to be alert when behind the wheel.

"We all need to keep vulnerable road users like cyclists, pedestrians and motorbike riders top of mind but also remain vigilant when interacting with other traffic on Queensland roads," she said.

"Every time you get in the driver's seat - think about the Fatal Five. Don't drive drunk, under the influence of drugs or when you're tired. Stick to the speed limit, wear your seatbelt and remain focused on the road because we want everyone to get home safe to their loved ones."