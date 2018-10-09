Menu
Rebels National Outlaw Motorcycle Gang (OMCG) meet. Picture: Nicole Garmston
Crime

Police sting Rebels during gang’s national run

9th Oct 2018 8:59 AM
POLICE have charged seven people and seized cash, drugs and a knife following a week-long operation targeting the Rebels outlaw motorcycle gang's National Run.

During Operation Morpheus - which began in Queensland and travelled through Moree, Dubbo, Parkes and Albury - the people were issued court attendance notices for a range of offences, including possess prohibited drug, possess drug equipment, drive while suspended, assault police, and custody of a knife in a public place.

Officers also issued 104 traffic infringement notices and 61 defect notices to OMCG members, and searched 33 people seizing cash, a knife and prohibited drugs.

NSW's Strike Force Raptor joined statewide police to target the Rebels OMCG National Run from Sunday September 30 to Sunday October 7.

Detective Superintendent Deborah Wallace, said OMCG members should expect more operations such as this as interstate law enforcement agencies continue to work together.

"We know outlaw motorcycle gangs are not confined to one particular state or criminal activity, and, by working together with our interstate colleagues, it allows us a united front to further disrupt their criminal enterprises," she said.

 

Operation Morpheus was formed to detect, deter, and disrupt any illicit activity of OMCG members and associates. Picture: Nicole Garmston
"As part of our proactive strategies, we had several OMCG members turn back near Moree to return to Queensland. In fact, attendance for this event was significantly lower than previous years.

"We make no apology for conducting these operations. If you are an OMCG member and commit any illegal activities in NSW, you should expect to deal with our Strike Force Raptor officers."

Strike Force Raptor was established in 2009 and conducts proactive investigations and intelligence-based, high-impact policing operations to prevent and disrupt conflicts, and dismantle any network engaged in serious organised criminal activity.

Anyone with information, including relevant photos and videos, that may assist Strike Force Raptor can phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

