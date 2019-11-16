SAVE THE WEED: Man charged for starting fire to protect crop

GOING UP: A photo of a fire destroying bush land behind the Ebor Falls Hotel Motel.

GOING UP: A photo of a fire destroying bush land behind the Ebor Falls Hotel Motel. Jarrod Langan

A MAN has been arrested after allegedly lighting a fire which currently threatens a town near Dorrigo.

About 10.30pm on Thursday, emergency services responded to reports of a fire threatening the township of Ebor, about a 35 minute drive from Dorrigo.

Officers attached to New England Police District attended the scene and commenced an investigation.

Following inquiries, police arrested a 51-year-old Ebor man just after 2pm on Friday.

The man was taken to Armidale Police Station where he was charged with intentionally cause fire and be reckless to its spread.

Police will allege in court the man lit the fire as an attempt to back burn for the protection of a cannabis crop and perceived benefit from recovery work after the fire and made no attempt to control the blaze.

He was refused bail to appear at Armidale Local Court tomorrow.

Investigations continue.

NSW Police are said to be wary of the whereabouts of known convicted firebugs during catastrophic bushfire periods.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.