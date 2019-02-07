Police target traffic offences in Operation Compliance

COFFS/CLARENCE Police District have begun a traffic operation targeting poor driving habits and behaviour as part of an ongoing state-wide strategy to improve road safety.

Operation Compliance was conducted on Wednesday this week with Coffs/Clarence Police District officers, and officers attached to the Traffic and Highway Patrol command.

As a result, infringement notices were issued to five drivers for line/lane offences, two drivers for not using restraints, and two drivers for unauthorised driving. One driver was charged with an unauthorised driving offence.

Coffs/Clarence Police District road policing spokesperson, Detective Inspector Darren Jameson, said this was the first Operation Compliance for 2019 with more to follow.

"It's concerning that it shows that there still are drivers on our roads that either have poor driving habits, or ignore road safety as a key to safer driving," Det Insp Jameson said.

"We can assure the community, that we are focused on making our roads as safe as possible for our families to move around the district. Regardless, penalties for these offences are quite hefty."

Driving without a seat belt attracted a $337 fine and three points off your license, with the fine increasing if multiple passengers in the vehicle are not wearing seat belts to a $1,422 fine and six points. Line offences vary based on the offence, but range from a $263 fine and two points to a $1,346 fine and four points.

"The key is for drivers to be as committed to road safety as we are by stopping bad habits, and take driving safety seriously," Det Insp Jameson said.

"This won't be the last Compliance operation this year, and unless you focus on improving your own compliance to the road rules, you can expect to be caught at some stage.