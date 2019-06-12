Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
IN COURT: A 'potent smell' coming from a car alerted police to cannabis.
IN COURT: A 'potent smell' coming from a car alerted police to cannabis. Bill North
Crime

Police tipped off by 'potent smell'

by Monique Preston
12th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN caught with 22g of cannabis and a bong in his car has been fined $900.

Allan John Coppi, 46, of Bowen, pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court to possessing dangerous drugs and possessing pipes.

Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court police noticed the "potent smell of burning cannabis emanating from inside" Coppi's vehicle when they pulled him over while on patrol in Bowen at 5.55pm on May 5.

Police found a container with 22 grams of chopped cannabis in the centre console of the vehicle, as well as a broken plastic bottle that had been made into a bong, Sgt Myors said.

The court heard Coppi told police at the time the cannabis and bong were for his own use.

In fining Coppi, magistrate Ron Muirhead noted it was "quite a large amount" of cannabis found, but said he accepted it was for personal use.

More Stories

bowen magistrates court cannabis drug possession whitsunday crime whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Big brother is watching over truckies with new tech

    premium_icon Big brother is watching over truckies with new tech

    News New technology may seem like something out of 1984, but has detected more than 70,000 incidents of driver fatigue

    A free kickstart to combat bullies

    premium_icon A free kickstart to combat bullies

    News A social media post has started a campaign to held kids

    Staff posed to help Indigenous communities in tough times

    premium_icon Staff posed to help Indigenous communities in tough times

    Health New training highlights links in physical, cultural

    Get $329 headphones with your digital subscription

    premium_icon Get $329 headphones with your digital subscription

    Smarter Shopping Just $6 a week for Australia's best news deal and wireless earphones