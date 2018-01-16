Menu
Police to speak after two killed in two-truck highway crash

Jenna Thompson
by

POLICE will address the media this morning after two people died in a two-truck crash at Jackadgery near Grafton yesterday.

Roads and Maritime Services worked through the night to reopen the Gwydir Highway around 40km west of Grafton after a serious incident.

RMS Freight and Regional acting executive director John Dinan said the highway was closed in both directions from 2.15pm yesterday while an investigation into a crash involving two heavy vehicles was carried out and the scene cleared.

"The Gwydir Highway has one lane in each direction and there was no suitable detour for heavy vehicles at this location," Mr Dinan said.

"Heavy vehicles were queued behind the crash scene until Roads and Maritime could reopen one lane of the highway in the early hours of this morning to clear the parked trucks.

"Crews worked through the night to allow this to happen, as the Gwydir Highway is an important freight route and it's vital to keep motorists moving."

 

The aftermath of the double-fatal truck accident at Jackadgery.
The aftermath of the double-fatal truck accident at Jackadgery. Frank Redward

Mr Dinan said the highway near Grafton re-opened in both directions just after 8 o'clock this morning.

"Motorists should follow the direction of all signs and any reduced speed limits and keep up to date on the latest traffic information via live.traffic.com or the Live Traffic NSW App.

"Roads and Maritime thanks the community for its patience while work was carried out to reopen the highway."

