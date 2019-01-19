Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police tape.
Police tape. News Regional Media
Breaking

Police to close road following incident

Jenna Thompson
by
19th Jan 2019 11:52 AM

A VEHICLE extraction is under way this morning after a car reportedly left the road and ended up in the water at Rogan Bridge.

It is understood police have already closed one lane of Rogans Bridge Road and it is expected both lanes will be closed shortly as the vehicle recovery is carried out.

At this stage it is not known what caused the incident or if any occupants are still in the vehicle.

It is recommended that motorists avoid the area and, if necessary to use Clarence Way as an alternative route.

More information as it comes to hand.

copmanhurst crash divers police
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    What you can do to keep your cool during the heatwave

    What you can do to keep your cool during the heatwave

    News WITH temperatures set to soar, precautions need to be taken to ensure your health and safety

    History now on the market for first time in nearly 50 years

    premium_icon History now on the market for first time in nearly 50 years

    News Property on Wooli St Yamba has potential for number of opportunities

    MOOSE'S SPRAY: Can we stop cricket getting out?

    premium_icon MOOSE'S SPRAY: Can we stop cricket getting out?

    Cricket DECLINING player numbers is causing serious concern for cricket.

    Police officers shot in head and neck in fatal domestic

    premium_icon Police officers shot in head and neck in fatal domestic

    News Police officers shot during domestic incident in Northern NSW