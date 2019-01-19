Police to close road following incident

A VEHICLE extraction is under way this morning after a car reportedly left the road and ended up in the water at Rogan Bridge.

It is understood police have already closed one lane of Rogans Bridge Road and it is expected both lanes will be closed shortly as the vehicle recovery is carried out.

At this stage it is not known what caused the incident or if any occupants are still in the vehicle.

It is recommended that motorists avoid the area and, if necessary to use Clarence Way as an alternative route.

More information as it comes to hand.