Police arrest 61yo man over alleged murder of Sharon Edwards

POLICE have arrested 61-year-old Lawrence man John Edwards over the alleged murder of his wife Sharon Edwards.
This afternoon, Coffs/Clarence detectives and QPOL homicide detectives conducted the arrest warrant at a house in Redcliffe, QLD.
Mrs Edwards was last seen about 10.30pm on Saturday March 14, 2015, when she arrived at her home on Riverdale Court, Grafton, following dinner at a local pub with friends.
She was reported missing on Tuesday March 17, 2015, after failing to arrive at school to teach classes.
Detectives from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command established Strike Force Burrow to investigate her disappearance and suspected murder
Mr Edwards has been taken to Brisbane Police Watch House for processing of an arrest warrant for murder.
Coffs/Clarence crime manager Detective Inspector Darren Jameson addressed media at a press conference in Grafton at 4pm and said Strike Force Burrow investigators will apply for his extradition to NSW when he appears at court on Wednesday.