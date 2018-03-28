Police to keep eye on skatepark ahead of school holidays

GRAFTON Police will be looking to target anti-social behaviour at the Grafton skatepark and northern end of Prince St leading into the Easter school holidays.

Police were called to an altercation between two girls on Sunday afternoon, which resulted in a yelling match between people at the skatepark and players from the cricket grand final at Ellem Oval.

Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command duty officer Inspector Jo Reid said police were called by a number of parties as a result of the yelling.

"Police separated the two girls and one that was considered the instigator was issued a move on direction to leave the area," Insp Reid said.

"The group from the cricket match were also told to leave the skatepark as it was an alcohol-free zone and everyone went back to their respective events.

"No offences were detected and everyone complied with police directions to move."

Insp Reid said Grafton Police were working with business owners, the New School of Arts Pop Up Hub and Clarence Valley Council to make sure the skatepark and the northern end of Prince St was a safe space for everybody.

"Most young people are behaving themselves but some aren't, and that's got our attention, so we're working with others to make sure the message is clear that when kids are in public they need to make sure they behave themselves," Insp Reid said.

"The skatepark is there for everybody so we don't want people to feel unsafe there for any reason.

"There will be increased police patrols into and during the school holidays, and in general around the town conducting RBT and roadside drug testing to make sure everyone has a safe Easter."