Police to soon analyse drug, alcohol test by roadside

ROADSIDE drug and alcohol tests will soon be processed by police on the spot as the State Government prepares send out a fleet of specialised mobile units to regional areas.

Equipped with state-of -the-art equipment, the new sprinter vans mean drug and alcohol test analysis can be done on the spot rather than back at the police station.

The Richmond Local Area Command, which covers regional centres including Ballina, Lismore and Casino, will be receiving one of the 18 new vehicles.

Minister for Roads Melinda Pavey announced yesterday the command would be allocated one of the vans in celebration of the one-year anniversary of the Towards Zero Campaign.

Ms Pavey was joined by Emergency Services Minister Troy Grant, who said the "purpose-built 4WD vans" will help police focus on random drug and alcohol testing.

"People using the state's roads need to follow the road rules and realise their dangerous behaviour not only puts their own lives at risk but those of other law-abiding road users," Mr Grant said.

As part of the Government's commitment to Towards Zero, $70 million will be invested to safety upgrades in the 2017/2018 financial year under the state's Safer Roads Programs.

The program aims to deliver 230 safety projects delivered over the next two years.

Transport NSW is also holding community forums around the State at the halfway point of the ten-year Road Safety Plan to reduce road fatalities and injuries.