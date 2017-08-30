Police treating Grafton blaze as 'suspicious'

INTENSE HEAT: A fire has swept through a garage at St Joseph's Cowper Home in Grafton, destroying one car and damaging others.

POLICE have confirmed a shed fire at a Grafton children's home is being treating as "suspicious”.

One car was destroyed and four severely damaged in a garage fire at St Joseph's Cowper Children's Home.

Fire and Rescue NSW Grafton captain Garry Reardon said firefighters were confronted with "intense heat and smoke” when they were called to the five-car garage on North St, Grafton, following reports of explosions about 8pm on Tuesday.

"One vehicle was completely destroyed, two suffered extensive damage and two had smoke damage,” Mr Reardon said.

It is believed the vehicles were all relatively new and belonged to the Cowper Homes Group.

The shed itself was also damaged.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, but Coffs/Clarence police Inspector Brendan Gorman said investigations were continuing.

"We are treating the event as suspicious, and crime scene investigators have completed a number of examinations,” he said.

"Anyone with information is advised to phone CrimeStoppers on

1800 333 000.”