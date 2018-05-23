Police uncover more clues in Ballina murder case

POLICE have released more CCTV footage as investigations continue into the death of a man after an incident at Ballina.

About 2am on Sunday, May 13, emergency services were called to River St after a member of the public found the man unconscious on the footpath.

Aaron Marks, 38, who grew up on the Sunshine Coast and was living at Iluka, was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics, before being airlifted to the Gold Coast University Hospital with serious head injuries.

Mr Marks died on Wednesday, May 16.

MYSTERY CAR: Police would like to talk to the owner of the white 1999 Holden Commodore (VT) seen in the Ballina CBD in the early hours of Sunday 13 May 2018. NSW Police

Detectives from Richmond Police District, with the assistance of the Homicide Squad, formed Strike Force Bulgundara to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Earlier this week, investigators released CCTV images of a grey/silver car and a man - both on River Street, Ballina - in the early hours of Sunday, May 13.

As a result of assistance from members of the public, this vehicle has been identified.

The owner of the vehicle has spoken with Strike Force Detectives and has been eliminated from inquiries.

Further investigations have identified another vehicle whose occupants may be able to assist with the investigation into the death of Aaron Marks.

Strike Force Detectives wish to speak to anyone with information about a white-coloured 1999 Holden Commodore (VT) seen in the Ballina CBD in the early hours of Sunday, May 13.

Detectives are urging anyone with information about the car or the occupants come forward.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/ Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence. We remind people they should not report crime information via our social media pages.