Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A signed AC-DC album suspected of being stolen.
A signed AC-DC album suspected of being stolen. Contributed
News

Police uncover treasure trove of stolen items

Hamish Broome
by
16th May 2018 5:00 AM

A STASH of power tools, a signed AC-DC album, and a collectible Six Million Dollar Man figurine - these are a few of the scores of items seized by police recently from a Nimbin property.

The Richmond Police District is now appealing to the public to come forward to claim the suspected stolen items.

They also include two overseas car number plates, one from the southern US state of Louisiana, the other from Ontario in Canada. There is also a Rural Fire Service helmet and matching gloves - which must be treasured and very useful items to the original owner.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The full list of pictured items can be found on the Richmond Police District Facebook page.

If you think any of this property is yours, please email 40186@police.nsw.gov.au.

editors picks nimbin northern rivers crime six million dollar man stolen property
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    How the SRV will keep jobs and services intact

    premium_icon How the SRV will keep jobs and services intact

    Council News IPART approved Clarence Valley Council's application for an SRV of 8% over 3 years, cumulatively adding 26% to the base rate.

    Grafton gets closer to a PCYC

    premium_icon Grafton gets closer to a PCYC

    Council News PCYC to take over Grafton Sports Complex with council back-up

    Jaca candidate gets inside scoop for Queen title

    Jaca candidate gets inside scoop for Queen title

    News Ebonee Weavers is excited to be a Jacaranda Queen candidate

    Man's 'extreme' injuries prompt strike force investigation

    Man's 'extreme' injuries prompt strike force investigation

    News The man was found with serious head injuries on a Ballina footpath

    Local Partners