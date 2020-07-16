Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have unveiled a new look border pass designed to make the crossing into Queensland a lot quicker. Here’s how it works.
Police have unveiled a new look border pass designed to make the crossing into Queensland a lot quicker. Here’s how it works.
News

Police unveil new look border pass

by Brianna Morris-Grant
16th Jul 2020 2:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have unveiled a new look border pass designed to make the crossing into Queensland "a lot quicker" after almost a week of lengthy delays.

The design prominently displays the expiry date and pass level.

How the new pass will look. Picture: Brianna Morris-Grant.
How the new pass will look. Picture: Brianna Morris-Grant.

Gold Coast Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler said the new pass would make little difference to commuters.

"It will mean a real difference to staff working the border and will get (drivers) through a lot quicker," he said.

However asked when the situation at the border would calm down he said long delays were "an iron-clad guarantee".

Originally published as Police unveil new look border pass

More Stories

border ban border pass coronavirus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Forensic examination of skeletal remains could take 'weeks'

        premium_icon Forensic examination of skeletal remains could take 'weeks'

        News POLICE hunting for clues into the disappearance of a Northern NSW woman have found skeletal remains.

        Major changes coming for riverside precinct

        premium_icon Major changes coming for riverside precinct

        Breaking THIS morning’s announcement revealed that the project is expected to create 32...

        Young children involved in highway smash

        premium_icon Young children involved in highway smash

        News ‘One car was off the road and upside down while the other was still on the...

        Wild waves whip up a frenzy on Clarence coast

        premium_icon Wild waves whip up a frenzy on Clarence coast

        Weather Spectacular images off our coastline as warnings stay current for area.