Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
CRASH: A truck rolled over on the Summerland Way
CRASH: A truck rolled over on the Summerland Way
News

Police update condition for Summerland Way crash

Adam Hourigan
7th Nov 2020 11:53 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN who was trapped in a truck on the Summerland Way near Myrtle Creek yesterday was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The Westpac rescue helicopter was called to the scene as well as ambulance and other emergency services, but was transported to Lismore Base Hospital.

>>> ORIGINAL STORY: Truck crash on Summerland Way

A Richmond police spokesman said he was believed to be suffering injuries to his left and arm and neck, but was in a stable condition.

Three ambulance crews attended the scene, and said yesterday he was also treated on scene for chest injuries.

The police spokesman said that they hadn’t determined a cause for the crash, with local police still investigating the incident.

It is believed the man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was trapped for more than an hour in the truck, which left the road just after midday.

The crash occurred just south of Rappvile on the Summerland Way, just before 12.30pm.

Traffic was affected in both directions by the recovery effort.

car crash myrtle creek nsw ambulance summerland way westpac rescue helicopter
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RECALL: Hundreds of death traps still on North Coast roads

        Premium Content RECALL: Hundreds of death traps still on North Coast roads

        Motoring The ACCC has released a list of how many cars with faulty components are driving in our area

        Broadband cut-off: Will your home be cut-off?

        Premium Content Broadband cut-off: Will your home be cut-off?

        Technology Your NBN deadline might be closer than you think. Here's why!

        ’False premise’: MP disappointed in Koala SEPP pushback

        Premium Content ’False premise’: MP disappointed in Koala SEPP pushback

        News MP adamant changes will ‘maintain status quo’ on koala protection as protesters...

        EPISODE GUIDE: On The Frontline podcast

        EPISODE GUIDE: On The Frontline podcast

        News Podcast reveals the first-hand experiences of NSW RFS volunteers during the...