Police urge care on holiday roads

IT MAY be a common message, but with more than 100 lives lost on NSW roads already this year, police from Coffs/Clarence Police District are calling on all road users to slow down and travel safely in our area ahead of the upcoming school holidays.

NSW Police have already begun Operation Merret, an unorthodox and proactive approach to road policing, aimed at educating and empowering the public to make the right decisions on our roads.

Extra traffic is expected in Northern Region over the next few days as families head to popular holiday destinations.

Detective Inspector Darren Jameson, Road Policing spokesperson from Coffs/Clarence Police District said drivers need to follow the road rules in order to return home safely.

"We know that locally, alcohol, drugs, speed, fatigue and distraction cause a large number of our road crashes, and this is why drivers need to take their driving responsibly, Detective Inspector Jameson said

"Friday and Thursday are our worst days for fatal and serious injury crashes, and this coincides with holiday makers driving to their destinations,

"We had started targeting in on the behaviours that lead to fatal or serious injury accidents, with an increased focus on alcohol, drugs and distraction, such as using mobile phones whilst driving,

"Our message is simple, stick to the road rules, don't drink or drug drive, take breaks, and just as important, don't use your mobile telephone whilst driving.

The school holidays begin on Friday April 13 at the end of the school day and conclude on Monday April 30

In four weeks since the start of Operation Merret, more than 30,000 infringements have been issued across the state for a variety of offences including speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, and using a mobile phone while driving.

NSW Police Force Deputy Commissioner Catherine Burn said all road users need to take personal responsibility and stay alert on NSW roads over the busy school holiday period.

"We began Operation Merret, an unorthodox approach to road safety in March this year, to help stem the number of lives lost on our roads.

"While we have seen a lot of positive feedback from the community, it is sad to see that the 30,000+ infringements represent 30,000 people who made a decision to put themselves and others at risk over the past four weeks.

"With an increase in road users over the school holidays, we are urging all road users to be vigilant and take personal responsibility for their actions on the road,” Deputy Commissioner Burn said.