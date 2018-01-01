Menu
Police urge driver patience

Police are urging motorists to continue to be cautious on the roads
Jarrard Potter
WITH rain and storm activity predicted for today and into the new year, police are again advising motorists to drive to the conditions when on the road.

Operation Safe Arrival wraps up tonight, and Traffic and Highway Patrol relieving Northern Region traffic tactician Chief Inspector Bruce McGregor said police will maintain a high profile in the area.

"We have had a number of visiting police cars in the area, with a number of deployments from Sydney in Grafton which will continue through this operation and again during Operation Safe Return which commences on Australia Day," he said.

"We ask everyone who is on the road to drive to the conditions and be patient, don't do anything risky. Plan your journey and take plenty of breaks."

As of December 29, during Operation Safe Arrival, which began on December 15, police have conducted 84,497 breath tests in the Coffs/Clarence area, with 3397 speeding tickets issued.

