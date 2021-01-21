Police urge motorists to make road safety a priority this Australia Day

NSW Police will be out in force across the state for their Australia Day road safety operation, to begin from tomorrow.

Police are calling on motorists to look out for each other this Australia Day after a series of fatal crashes across the state so far this year.

Officers from Traffic and Highway Patrol Command with assistance from Police Area Commands and Police Districts will be conducting Operation Australia Day 2021 between 12.01am tomorrow (Friday January 22 2021) and 11.59pm on Tuesday January 26 2021.

Motorists face double demerit points during the period for speeding, mobile phone, motorcycle helmet and seatbelt offences.

“We’ve experienced a number of tragic fatalities already this year, this is a concern for police and the community, particularly for those who have lost a loved one” Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Acting Assistant Commissioner Stephen Hegarty said.

“Australia Day is about mateship, camaraderie, and looking out for each other. We want to see that on our roads.

“It’s been a tough 12 months for everyone and sometimes drivers can forget that in each and every vehicle is a loved one: a mate, a mother, a father, child or a sibling.

“Police will be doing everything in their power to work with the community in ensuring that motorists and their families arrive at their destination safely and enjoy this upcoming Australia Day holiday.”

Operation Australia Day 2021 will see officers patrolling roads across the state, with police targeting unsafe and dangerous driving.

“We’re asking all drivers to drive to the conditions, concentrate on the road and be aware of your fatigue levels. Don’t be tempted by distractions such as your mobile phone as this can all lead to tragic consequences and endanger lives,” A/Commissioner Hegarty said.

Police and Emergency Services Minister David Elliott said this Australia Day may not be like past celebrations, but as a community we can still come together in the spirit of mateship to look after one another on the roads.

“Over the Australia Day weekend I urge people to celebrate safely – abide by the public health orders and the road rules. If you plan on having a drink – do so responsibly,” Mr Elliott said.

“We want people to celebrate safely and most importantly to make it home from their events without incident. We do not want any more fatalities on our roads.”