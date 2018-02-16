Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Police use Facebook to show long arm of the law

NSW police generic arrest, gun ,shooting. 28 July 2017
NSW police generic arrest, gun ,shooting. 28 July 2017 Trevor Veale
Adam Hourigan
by

POLICE are harnessing the power of social media to catch up with some people of interest in investigations.

A recent post on their Facebook site thanked members of their page for helping to find a man wanted in relation to domestic violence offences.

They asked for assistance locating a 25 year old male who was wanted on warrants issued by Grafton Local Court for domestic violence offences.

Over 2000 people saw or shared our post with friends.

Today, police attended an address in South Grafton where the male was arrested and charged.

This came after police recently asked for assistance locating a 25 year old female who was wanted on warrants issued by Grafton Local Court for fraud offences.

After 1,500 people saw or shared our post with friends on January 31 .Police attended an address in Baryugil where the female was arrested. She was bail refused to appear before Grafton Local Court on the February 5.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Extreme circus flying high

Extreme circus flying high

Spectacular acts everywhere for kids and adults, but you'll need to be quick

YOUR SAY: What you think about Barnaby

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, February 16, 2018. Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce has taken aim at Malcolm Turnbull's new rules governing ministerial behaviour and the way the PM has handled the issue. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING

Letter writers have their say on Deputy PM

Driver puts the squeeze on motel

The ute had to be cut free from the motel.

A wrong turn left this driver in a tight spot

HERE COMES HAIL: Falls start in Grafton after storm warning

Storm clouds

Storm warning on top of surf warning this weekend

Local Partners