Police use Facebook to show long arm of the law

POLICE are harnessing the power of social media to catch up with some people of interest in investigations.

A recent post on their Facebook site thanked members of their page for helping to find a man wanted in relation to domestic violence offences.

They asked for assistance locating a 25 year old male who was wanted on warrants issued by Grafton Local Court for domestic violence offences.

Over 2000 people saw or shared our post with friends.

Today, police attended an address in South Grafton where the male was arrested and charged.

This came after police recently asked for assistance locating a 25 year old female who was wanted on warrants issued by Grafton Local Court for fraud offences.

After 1,500 people saw or shared our post with friends on January 31 .Police attended an address in Baryugil where the female was arrested. She was bail refused to appear before Grafton Local Court on the February 5.