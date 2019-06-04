Man arrested after reports of gunman on the loose

TRG officers tackle a man on the Stuart Highway near the Daly St bridge. Picture: Keri Megelus

TRG officers tackle a man on the Stuart Highway near the Daly St bridge. Picture: Keri Megelus

ONE man has been arrested after an armed and dangerous man has reportedly fired shots and went on the run from police in the inner suburbs of Darwin tonight.

But NT Police said an active police operation was still under way.

A bystander in The Gardens said she saw a woman shot three times, in both legs by a man wielding a pump action shotgun.

The woman said she wrapped the victim's legs in towels while waiting for an ambulance and police.

Duty Superintendent Lee Morgan said the man was wearing high-vis workwear, and driving a white Toyota Hilux ute and is 195cm tall when he was on the run from police.

He was estimated to be 45 years old

The incident began in the inner city, Supt Morgan said.

The man was next spotted near the Buff Club in Stuart Park and was last seen in Woolner.

Multiple reports indicate shots had been fired.

Bishop St in Woolner was cordoned off during the incident.