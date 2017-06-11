18°
Police warn over drink drivers during holidays

Adam Hourigan
| 11th Jun 2017 1:23 PM
NSW police breath testing drink driver. 07 October 2016
NSW police breath testing drink driver. 07 October 2016 Trevor Veale

POLICE remain concerned about the number of motorists detected drink driving following Day 2 of Operation Stay Alert.

Operation Stay Alert commenced at midnight on Friday June 9 and concludes at 11.59pm on Monday June 12. Double demerits are in force throughout the period.

Officers will be a highly-visible presence on the roads during the operation, targeting speeding, mobile phone use, alcohol, drug-affected drivers, fatigue and seatbelt use.

Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy of the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, said he was disappointed that some drivers continue to take risks by driving while intoxicated.

"Don't drink and drive is a simple message, yet for some reason, some people still choose to ignore the message, putting their own lives and the lives of others at risk," Assistant Commissioner Corboy said.

"Instead of getting behind the wheel, get a taxi or take public transport if you are intoxicated - it's not rocket science,"

"We will be out in force across the state as the long weekend continues and double demerits remain in place, so if you choose to do the wrong thing, you can expect to be detected and dealt with accordingly," he said.

And the poor behaviour is spread out across the state, with examples of inappropriate driver behaviour detected during Day Two of Operation Stay Alert:

MACQUARIE FIELDS:

A 32-year-old man has been charged with high range drink driving after he was allegedly detected driving on Williamson Road, Ingleburn, about 10am Saturday. He returned a breath analysis reading of 0.153 and had his licence suspended.

KURING-GAI:

Just before 2pm Saturday, a 25-year-old male driver was allegedly detected driving 45km/h over the speed limit on Werona Avenue, Killara. The man's licence was immediately suspended and his registration plates were seized.

A 46-year-old man was arrested on the M1 Motorway after he hit a kerb and punctured his tyre. He was later subjected to a breath analysis which returned a reading of 0.181. The man's licence was suspended.

NORTHERN BEACHES:

A man will face court for drinking driving and drug offences after police stopped him about 5am yesterday Saturday, on Manly Road, Seaforth. Officers searched the man's car and allegedly located white powder believed to be cocaine. He was later subjected to a breath analysis which returned a reading of 0.108. Checks on his licence revealed he was disqualified from driving until 2023. He was charged with mid-range PCA, possess prohibited drug, supply prohibited drug, drive whilst disqualified - 2nd offence and deal with proceeds of crime. The man, from Allambie Heights, will face Manly Local Court on Wednesday June 28.

THE HILLS:

A 32-year-old woman was charged with high range PCA after she was stopped by police on Norwest Boulevard, Castle Hill. The woman's breath analysis reading was 0.172. She was also issued with infringement notices for a number of traffic offences.

TUGGERAH LAKES:

About 9.20pm Saturday, police initiated a pursuit with a driver who allegedly failed to stop on the Central Coast Highway, Bateau Bay. The 38-year-old driver reached speeds of 100km/h in 50km/h zones during the pursuit, before stopping. He was arrested and taken to Wyong Police Station where he was charged. The man was also subjected to a breath analysis which returned a reading of 0.072.

WOLLONGONG:

A 36-year-old man was arrested at Mount Ousley just before 8am Saturday after he allegedly travelled at 131km/h in a 80km/h zone. He returned a positive roadside breath test. He was charged with drink driving after returning a breath analysis reading of 0.104. The man was arrested again after his release for damaging property when he exited Wollongong Police Station. He was then charged with malicious damage.

LACHLAN:

Police were called to a hospital car park after reports that a man was driving erratically. Officers stopped and spoke to a 19-year-old Parks man and subjected him to a breath analysis which returned a positive reading. He was arrested and taken to Parkes Police Station where he returned a positive breath analysis reading of 0.173. The P-plater had his licence suspended and was charged with high range drink driving.

Key statistics (progressive total as of Sunday morning):

Speed infringements: 2398

Breath tests: 68 800

PCA charges: 74

Major crashes: 166

Fatalities: 1

