Police warning for those holding back info on fatal hit run

TRAGIC CRASH: Police are still appealing to the public for information relating to a tragic hit and run that claimed the life of Gatton mother Julie Thomsen.

"IF PEOPLE are withholding information about Julie's death, they need to consider the burden they are placing on themselves in the future."

That's Sergeant Stephen Coote, one of the officers working to piece together what happened the night Gatton woman Julie Thomsen died.

More than a month after the tragic hit and run that claimed the 36-year-old's life, her family is still searching for answers.

While police consult CCTV footage and appeal to the public for information, the driver responsible for the fatal traffic crash is yet to be identified.

During the investigation, police have narrowed focus to a 10-to-15-minute window, in which the incident took place.

Police also released images of debris they believe came from the vehicle involved, appealing to the public for help identifying the make and model of the car.

Julie Thomsen, 36, passed away when she was struck by a vehicle while walking along the side of the Warrego Highway, Hatton Vale.

As the investigation continues, police are still urging the public to come forward if they have any information.

Officer-in-Charge of the Toowoomba Forensic Crash Unit, Sergeant Stephen Coote said the car would have been damaged on its front left side.

"The damage would have been noticeable to anyone after the collision," Sgt Coote said.

"Officers are trying to gather a complete picture of the incident to complete our investigation, but most importantly so Julie's family can gain an understanding of how she died."

Sgt Coote said police were asking the driver of the vehicle to come forward as well as anyone with information.

"(We are urging) anyone who may recognise a vehicle that may have been in the area at that time, with the described damage and missing these components to contact police," he said.

"If people intentionally are withholding information about Julie's death they need to consider the burden they are placing on themselves in the future," Sergeant Coote said.

About 10.50pm on December 14, Julie was struck by an unknown vehicle travelling westbound in the left lane on the Warrego highway about 200 metres east of the Shell service station.

It is believed Julie was with another person walking back towards a vehicle after it had broken down on the side of the road when she was struck.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2000141757