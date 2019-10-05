Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police look over the scene of a head-on collision on the Pacific highway near Glenugie.
Police look over the scene of a head-on collision on the Pacific highway near Glenugie. Frank Redward
News

Police warning to drivers after horror start to long weekend

TIM JARRETT
by
5th Oct 2019 2:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have again urged motorists to take care after a crash claimed the life of a 32-year-old woman outside Grafton.

Last night the woman, believed to be from Lismore, was driving North on the Pacific highway near in a white Mazda when she was involved in a head on collision with a car travelling in the opposite direction near Glenugie.

Speaking at Coffs Harbour Police station today, Acting Inspector Chapman agreed it was sad there had been a fatality on the North Coast so soon into the long weekend and issued a plea to motorists.

"It is a tragic set of circumstances on the long weekend where obviously everyone wants to arrive safely to their destinations,” he said.

"We encourage those to take particular care on the roads. There is increased traffic on the roads so obviously we want people to arrive safely to their destination, to their family and friends.”

Acting Inspector Chapman said it was particularly important for people to take care around the Grafton area where there were significant roadworks and because of its situation away from other regional centres.

"With the road works that have taken place around Grafton at the moment where the dual carriage way ends, we urge all motorist to take particular care,” he said.

"Fatigue comes into play so we encourage all, if they are feeling tired, to rest, stop in towns and recover and make sure they are safe to drive.”

The 47-year-old driver of the other vehicle involved and his three passengers sustained minor injuries and were taken to Grafton Base Hospital and Acting Inspector Chapman said policed believed they were heading south on holidays from Queensland.

car crash coffs/clarence police district grafton lismore nsw police
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    One dead, four injured in highway head-on

    premium_icon One dead, four injured in highway head-on

    News One person has died and another four were injured in a head-on crash on the Pacific Highway south of Grafton

    Five years behind bars for violent assault

    premium_icon Five years behind bars for violent assault

    Crime A South Grafton man has been sentenced to five years in jail

    South Grafton's champion of inland diversion

    premium_icon South Grafton's champion of inland diversion

    Environment One man tried to single handedly sway public opinion

    Local kids get taste of what PCYC can offer

    premium_icon Local kids get taste of what PCYC can offer

    News Market Square event just the start of new presence