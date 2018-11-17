30 years after murder, Lesley Larkin's mother asks for peace

UPDATE: ON the 30th anniversary of her third child's murder, a mother has sent out a desperate plea for the person who brutally beat her daughter to finally give her peace.

"It's been a long time for us - her family - to wait for a resolution and to wait some kind of closure to what happened to her and why it happened," a distraught Patti Lleiss said of Lesley Patricia Larkin's death.

The 31-year-old yoga instructor died barely a day after being found naked and brutally beaten in the bedroom of her unit in Kareela Avenue, Noosa Heads, at 12.30am on November 9, 1984.

Juanita Wotherspoon said her sister, who was not sexually assaulted, was "full of life".

"Lesley was a beautiful young woman - vivacious, happy, friendly, with a great wide smile and gentle brown eyes," Ms Wotherspoon said.

"She was so full of life. She did not deserve this."We still wait hoping that one day we will know who and why."

The Queensland Police Homicide Group and Central Region detectives are revisiting the cold case in the hope of unearthing new evidence that will see Ms Larkin's killer locked up.Detective Acting Superintendent Mick Dowie said suspects were thin on the ground.

"It's been a very long time to keep a secret to yourself," he said.

"People may know and have been withholding information for some reason - misplaced loyalties even.

"I'd asked them to search their conscience on that and if they do know something and they have been guarding it to contact us and pass that information on."

Today, Lesley's mother Patti and her daughter Juanita will join police in making an appeal for anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers.

A $250,000 reward is currently in place for anyone with information which leads to the apprehension and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Lesley Patricia Larkin In addition, an appropriate indemnity from prosecution will be recommended

Anyone with information which could assist with this matter should contact Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au 24hrs a day.