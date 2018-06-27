Cops zero in on new Tyrrell spot

POLICE have zeroed in on a site just four kilometres from where William Tyrrell disappeared, having uncovered fresh information in their investigations.

Detectives identified an area of bushland at Cedar Loggers Lane and Batar Creek Road in Batar Creek as a new area of interest to their inquiries.

A renewed and more thorough search was launched last week for Tyrrell, but the Batar Creek area is outside the original pre-planned search perimeter.

BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Police have moved their search for William Tyrrell to bush land at Batar Creek, 4km from where he disappeared. Area identified as a result of information from Strike Force Rosann pic.twitter.com/ZzLITsarQ7 — Kimberley Soekov (@KimberleySoekov) June 27, 2018

Police will now continue their work in the area.

What would've been Tyrrell's seventh birthday passed yesterday. The then-three-year-old boy vanished from his grandmother's yard in the NSW mid-north coastal town of Kendall in September 2014.

Since then investigators have questioned suspects, investigated sightings and seized thousands of pieces of evidence but found no proven links to William - including his now infamous Spider-Man suit.

Some 50 members of the NSW Police public order riot squad were called in to scour three-square kilometres of bushland at the end of William's grandmother's street earlier in June.

Detective Chief Inspector Gary Jubelin said the thoughts of the Strike Force Rosann team were with William Tyrrell's family yesterday.

"While we are obviously thinking of William and his loved ones every day, today is particularly tough as we know it's another milestone without answers," Det Ch Insp Jubelin said yesterday.

"As such, our focus remains on providing his family with answers, and our investigation, along with the search of bushland at Kendall, is continuing today.

"I want to thank the community for their ongoing support, particularly the local community, who have been very understanding and accommodating during the forensic search."