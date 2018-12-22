Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A policeman has been taken to hospital with an injured leg following an incident at Yarrabilba.
A policeman has been taken to hospital with an injured leg following an incident at Yarrabilba.
Crime

Policeman hurt after trying to stop car

by Cloe Read
22nd Dec 2018 9:09 AM

A policeman has been taken to hospital and at least one shot has been fired following an incident south of Brisbane overnight.

Police say the officer was responding to reports of hooning on Yarrabilba Dr, at Yarrabilba in Logan, about 2.40am and intercepted a vehicle.

When the officer got out of his car, police say he was hit by a car driven by an offender.

The officer fired his firearm, but police could not confirm how many shots were fired.

The driver of the car fled and was found later by police and taken into custody.

A second person, a passenger in the car, fled the scene and is yet to be located.

The policeman was taken to hospital with reports of soft tissue damage to his leg.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the Ethical Standards Command is investigating.

editors picks fail to stop gun injury police shots fired

Top Stories

    Dazzling Christmas light display

    premium_icon Dazzling Christmas light display

    News People come from far and wide to experience dazzling display.

    Emergency doc haunted by ghosts of Xmas past

    premium_icon Emergency doc haunted by ghosts of Xmas past

    Parenting A children’s emergency doctor has some holiday tips for parents.

    Year in Review: Biggest stories of April 2018

    premium_icon Year in Review: Biggest stories of April 2018

    News Take a look at what made headlines in April this year

    Grafton Bridge comes together, one giant bit at a time

    premium_icon Grafton Bridge comes together, one giant bit at a time

    News Find out how the sections of the Grafton bridge will come together

    Local Partners