Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

EXPLAINER: What are the key policies for each party in the Queensland election?
Politics

Policy quiz: Who to vote for in state election

27th Oct 2020 5:26 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Having trouble deciding how you're going to cast your vote at Saturday's state election?

If you're not one of the hundreds of thousands of Queenslanders who've already put pencil to paper, time is running out to make up your mind about who should run the state for the next four years.

We're here to help with a handy, and occasionally tongue-in-cheek, 15-question quiz that explores the important policies and generates a suggestion of who represents you best based on your responses.

editors picks queensland election 2020

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Barilaro gives new Grafton hospital planning go-ahead

        Premium Content Barilaro gives new Grafton hospital planning go-ahead

        Health Deputy Premier announces new hospital plan on track to start this term

        KIDS OF SPIRIT: New meaning for a ‘school’ camp

        Premium Content KIDS OF SPIRIT: New meaning for a ‘school’ camp

        Education Find out all the latest news from Clarence Valley schools

        Teen flown to hospital after serious crash

        Premium Content Teen flown to hospital after serious crash

        News Emergency services were called to the scene early this morning

        Premier springs surprise during Nymboida visit

        Premium Content Premier springs surprise during Nymboida visit

        News “Nobody gave me any heads up at all so it was a big surprise."