Political first for Baryulgil as Minister makes a visit

NSW Minister for Aboriginal Affairs Sarah Mitchell has consulted all age groups to get a picture of what the indigenous community at Baryulgil needs.

Ms Mitchell made the first government ministerial visit to the remote settlement in the Upper Clarence Valley yesterday, when she accepted an invitation from Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis to tour the area.

She met with elders and members of the Local Aboriginal Land Councils at a community centre known as "The Hub", then made a quick visit to talk to children and teachers at Baryulgil Public School.

Finally she visited the Baryulgil Cemetery, where a government grant has allowed the community to use ground-penetrating radar to get an accurate picture of the location of grave sites in and near the cemetery site.

She was also able to see how the $62,000 grant would allow families easier access to the cemetery from the main road.

Access to the Baryulgil Cemetery, which is on the privately owned Yugilbar Station, has been guaranteed with an agreement reached between the station owners and the Local Land Council. A bridge and access road likely to be ready before Christmas will complete the arrangement. Tim Howard

During talks at The Hub, Ms Mitchell heard of several issues facing the community.

Mr Gulaptis made a plea to Ms Mitchell for funding for some sort of mechanised grave-digging equipment.

"There are 12 to 15 funerals a year here on average and each grave is dug by hand," he said.

The man who digs the graves, Andrew Donnelly, told Ms Mitchell each grave took about four days to dig.

The meeting discussed if it would be feasible to make an arrangement with Clarence Valley Council to dig the graves or to fund a piece of equipment, like a bobcat, for the community to use.

The purchase appealed to Baryulgil Land Council representative Sharon Monaghan, who said it could be used for other repair jobs around the community.

"For example, after we have rain, there would be any number of repair jobs where it would be used," she said. "It wouldn't be left lying around waiting for a funeral to happen."

PROGRESS: Visiting her mum's grave at Baryulgil will be a more regular occurrence for Heather Monaghan, pictured with Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis and Minister for Aboriginal Affairs Sarah Mitchell and Sharon Monaghan. The government has made a grant of $62,000 to build a bridge and access road to the cemetery. Tim Howard

Ms Mitchell was also interested in plans for the community to raise its own funds by expanding fundraising actions at Collum Collum Station.

Baryulgil and Jana Ngalee Land Council representative Ross James said there was a business plan to expand the agistment operation of the station into tourism business.

"We're making money from the station now but there is so much more we can do if we can get some more support," he said.

Ms Mitchell said she would meet with Mr Gulaptis to discuss these matters.