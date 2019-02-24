Ad wars: state election campaigns to hit TVs tonight

VOTERS sitting down to watch television tonight are set to be deluged with a series of tit-for-tat political advertisements from Labor and the Liberals.

With just four weeks before voters head to the polls on March 23, both major parties have dramatically stepped up their campaigns in an attempt to capture the attention of voters.

The Liberals' first television advertisement of the 2019 state election campaign features Premier Gladys Berejiklian listing the government's achievements, apologising for the "disruption" and warning of a "change".

Labor has a series of aggressive "You Don't Count" television and online advertisements - supplemented by brochures at train stations - attacking the Coalition's $2.2 billion stadium spend.

Featuring images of Prime Minister Scott Morrison, former federal Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce, Ms Berejiklian and Deputy Premier John Barilaro, the unashamedly negative campaign focuses on hospital waiting lists, the Lower Darling fish kill, "cuts to school and TAFE", and electricity bills.

The regional version attacks the Coalition for attempting to privatise "five regional hospitals", while also putting stadiums before "our kids " and "our sick".

Sticking with its "Let's Get It Done" slogan, the NSW Liberals remind voters how the party has "turned NSW around" by fixing the budget and repaying debt.

The Liberal Party advertisement strongly features Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

Acknowledging the "disruption" that has been caused from the unprecedented construction projects under way, Ms Berejiklian urges voters not to "change course".

"We can't let NSW go backwards again," the Premier warns. "There's still so much more to do."

The latest Newspoll, taken in January, showed the NSW Coalition heading towards a minority government.

The government needs to lose only six seats to lose its majority, but Labor needs to win 13 to form government.

Liberal seats expected to be in play include East Hills and Coogee, while the Nationals are facing battles in up to six seats.

However the Coalition is hopeful of picking up Wagga Wagga, which the Liberals lost to independent, Dr Joe McGirr in a by-election.

Coalition sources were yesterday claiming the seat was back in play and the Nationals were in with a chance.

The Liberal are targeting seats on the Central Coast, in addition to Port Stephens.