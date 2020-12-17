Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Politics

‘Political suicide’: Former Aussie PM blasts Trump

by Jade Gailberger
17th Dec 2020 9:16 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

John Howard has slammed Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, saying it was "political suicide".

The former Australian prime minister said Mr Trump was heading towards victory in the US election until the pandemic hit.

Speaking at a Menzies Research Centre event last night, Mr Howard accused the President of mishandling the crisis.

"I think his handling of the pandemic was terrible," Mr Howard said.

"Every time he (Trump) had a news conference he was penning a political suicide note.

"Sure, Biden won, but given how appallingly Trump handled the pandemic how could he not win?"

Former Prime Minister John Howard, centre, has publicly criticised Donald Trump. Picture: Toby Zerna
Former Prime Minister John Howard, centre, has publicly criticised Donald Trump. Picture: Toby Zerna

 

Mr Howard said the public wanted their leaders to defend them against threats.

Back on the Australian response, Mr Howard said Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews was "more than surviving" the criticism about the handling of the state's second wave.

He said a good public health response had resulted in high approval ratings for Prime Minister Scott Morrison, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and WA Premier Mark McGowan.

The event, which included a speech from Howard's former deputy prime minister John Anderson, addressed the issue of identity politics.

"I think we all share a deep concern that those elites who hold the bulk of the microphones, and it seems the cultural heft in the West today seemed determined to divide us - not unite us - at every possible turn," Mr Anderson said.

Originally published as 'Political suicide': Former PM blasts Trump

More Stories

donald trump editors picks john howard politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Clarence Valley‘s most influential people #15-18

        Premium Content Clarence Valley‘s most influential people #15-18

        News Power hitters in the manufacturing, shipping, racing and political arenas fill spots 15 to 18 in The Daily Examiner’s Power 30 countdown.

        'Johnny Depp' conman and sex offender busted near Grafton

        Premium Content 'Johnny Depp' conman and sex offender busted near Grafton

        News Serial conman and registered sex offender faces court

        Daily Catch-up: December 17, 2020

        Premium Content Daily Catch-up: December 17, 2020

        News Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place

        GALLERY: Incredible aerial photos of the Orara in flood

        Premium Content GALLERY: Incredible aerial photos of the Orara in flood

        People and Places As the floodwaters spread out over the landscape, this Glenreagh resident sent up...