Member for the Clarence Chris Gulaptis and Member for Page Kevin Hogan

The Lawrence Golf Club will play host to the Politicians Report Dinner, run by the Clarence Valley Enterprise Advisory Service.

On Tuesday, March 14 from 5.30-8.30pm you'll have the opportunity to network with others and enjoy a two-course dinner with tea and coffee and hear the state of our region from the people who represent it.

Cost is $20 per person at the door.

To RSVP, phone 6695 2222 or email events@cbeas.org.au.